Debra J. Stevenson, 57, of Lisbon (WWNY)

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Debra J. Stevenson, age 57, of Lisbon, NY, passed at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Saturday, January 15, 2022, surrounded by her family. There will be a celebration of life at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Debra is survived by her loving companion Ed Mahoney of Lisbon, NY; her son Bryan Stevenson and his wife, Jill, of Lisbon, NY; siblings Jaime Rookey and her husband, Steven, of Lisbon, NY, Richard Pratt of Ogdensburg, NY, Sandra Hames and her husband, David, of North Carolina and Donna Dale and her husband, Brian, of Savannah, Georgia; two sister in laws Cindy Pratt and Jamie Pratt; loving niece Kaitlyn Barse and her companion Anthony Parody; nephew William Barse; several loving grandchildren and two great-nephews. She is predeceased by two brother, Vincent Pratt and George A. Pratt II.

Debra was born on June 29, 1964, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late George and Christine (Bouleris) Pratt. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Debra married Carlton Stevenson on May 21, 1982. He predeceased her in 2003. Debra worked as a Licensed Nurse Practitioner with United Helpers for over twenty-five years until retirement in 2020. She was a role model to her peers and thought highly of her consumers.

She enjoyed mechanical and auto body work, drawing, painting, motorcycling, and camping. Debra was the glue that held everyone together. She cared for her foster children, treated her consumers as family, and was giving to everyone she met. Later in life she cared for and enjoyed her time with the younger members of her family, especially Brycen Stevenson, Mason Parody, and Weston Parody.

Online condolences may be made in Stevenson’s memory to www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.