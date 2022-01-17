Advertisement

Eaton man dies in snowmobile crash Saturday

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF OSCEOLA, New York (WWNY) -A snowmobile crash in the Town of Osceola claimed the life of an Eaton man Sunday night.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says after 7:30 PM, 24-year-old Devin Kemp was operating a 2019 Polaris snowmobile on a Trail C4K in Osceola when he failed to negotiate a turn.

The say Kemp drove off the groomed trail and hit a tree.

Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

