Edward T. Hollander, 87, formerly of Massena

CICERO, New York (WWNY) - Edward T. Hollander, age 87, formerly of Massena, NY, passed away peacefully at the Cottages at Garden Cove in Cicero, NY on Wednesday January 12, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Edward was born in Jersey City, NJ to the late Harm and Elizabeth (Ufen) Hollander on February 14, 1934. Ed was raised in Schoharie, NY and proudly served in the United States Army from 1954 to1956. He then moved to Massena, New York where he began his work career at the St. Lawrence Seaway and met Gloria Villeneuve, who he married on July 13, 1957. Ed and Gloria raised three children, Gary, Timothy and Joanne, at their home in Louisville, NY. Ed continued to work at the St. Lawrence Seaway for 32 years and also operated the family business, Hollander’s Lakeside Greenhouse. Ed and Gloria eventually relocated to Bradenton, Florida and spent their summers in Liverpool, NY to be close to family. Ed enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time with family and grandchildren.

Ed was predeceased by his loving wife Gloria of 63 years on October 16, 2020. Ed is survived by his three children; Gary Hollander (Karen) of Pittsboro, NC, Timothy Hollander of Massena, NY and companion Nancy Armstrong, Joanne Bilello (Barney) of Liverpool, NY; 8 grandchildren: Shannon Hollander, Nicholas Hollander, Samantha Hollander, Megan Hollander, Jared Hollander, Kara Bilello, Ryan Bilello; 5 great-grandchildren: Hailey, Zachary, Emily, Easton and Alijah; his brothers William Hollander (Shirley) of Bristol, VA and David Hollander (Lynn) of Tavares, FL; his brother-in-law Ronald Villeneuve of New Port Richey, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ed also is predeceased by his brother Harry Hollander (Betsy), sister-in-law Carmen Snyder and daughter-in-law Laurie (Kerr) Hollander.

There will be no public calling hours. A burial with full military honors will be held in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville at the convenience of the family in the spring.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena, NY. Online condolence and memories of Edward may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

