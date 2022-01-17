Advertisement

Goodie bags to be gifted to Samaritan nurses

A Jefferson County woman is giving back to frontline healthcare workers.
A Jefferson County woman is giving back to frontline healthcare workers.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County woman is giving back to frontline healthcare workers.

Shelly McLean of Adams Center is donating self care goodie bags to nurses at Samaritan Medical Center: 600 of them.

Each one has a tea bag, cookies, lotion, and other self care products.

McLean says she bought all the products herself. And the whole point is to say thanks to the people who have been taking care of us during the pandemic.

“The idea is to show our appreciation and gratitude for the nurses. During this pandemic, they’ve sacrificed a lot to take care of our families and friends,” said McLean.

McLean will be delivering the goodie bags to Samaritan Medical Center on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say slick conditions are what led to a car wrapping around a tree in Pamelia...
Theresa teenager dies following Saturday crash
Officials say slick conditions are what led to a car wrapping around a tree in Pamelia...
Slick conditions cause car crash that injures 3
Many said goodbye to Reid Rajner Sunday night.
Vigil in Theresa pays tribute to Reid Rajner, passed away following Saturday crash
Saturday’s subzero temperatures played a role in a structure fire in Carthage.
Carthage building catches fire, hydrants were frozen
Closings, delays & cancellations

Latest News

WWNY Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties each have 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases
2 more deaths, hundreds more COVID cases in St. Lawrence County
Snow blowers were busting it up on sidewalks and driveways. Plows out early and often. St....
St. Lawrence County sees first big snowfall of the year
Perry Golden is no stranger to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He’s been on the force...
A third Republican, Perry Golden, throws his name in the ring for Jefferson Co. Sheriff
Fatal crash
Eaton man dies in snowmobile crash Saturday