Goodie bags to be gifted to Samaritan nurses

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County woman is giving back to frontline healthcare workers.

Shelly McLean of Adams Center is donating self care goodie bags to nurses at Samaritan Medical Center: 600 of them.

Each one has a tea bag, cookies, lotion, and other self care products.

McLean says she bought all the products herself. And the whole point is to say thanks to the people who have been taking care of us during the pandemic.

“The idea is to show our appreciation and gratitude for the nurses. During this pandemic, they’ve sacrificed a lot to take care of our families and friends,” said McLean.

McLean will be delivering the goodie bags to Samaritan Medical Center on Tuesday.

