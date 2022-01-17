Grace M. Marzano, 84, of Watertown (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grace M. Marzano, 84, passed peacefully on January 15, 2022 in her Watertown home, surrounded by her beloved children. The family thanks Hospice of Jefferson County, for their compassion, guidance, respect, and their empathy during her final hours.

Grace was born September 11, 1937, in Watertown, daughter of Pasquale C. and Rose (Compo) Melara. She graduated from Watertown High School. Grace worked as a switchboard operator for the New York Telephone Company, and as a waitress at Grieco’s Brass Rail, Ann’s Stand, and Canale’s Restaurant prior to marriage. On January 16, 1960, she married Vincent J. Marzano at St. Anthony’s Church with Reverend Joseph Sistito officiating. Mr. Marzano died on December 28, 2002.

After her husband’s passing, Grace became President of the Italian American Civic Association Ladies’ Auxiliary. She sat on the organizing committee of the Bravo Italiano Festival, and coordinated several fund raising efforts to benefit the IACA. Grace was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and a longtime member of the Altar Rosary Society. Many attendees of the St. Anthony’s Mount Carmel Festival will fondly remember her exquisite Italian cookies. In her earlier years, she was City Tennis Champion and City Tennis Doubles Champion and she (very much) enjoyed golfing. Grace lived for her family (especially her grandchildren) and always stressed the importance of keeping long held traditions alive. Her children and grandchildren will always remember Italian Christmas cookies and traditional Sicilian Easter bread in addition to many Italian dishes that were uniquely hers. Grace was an avid gardener and took pride in her 100-year-old tomato seeds from Italy, which she continued to grow until this past year. The fresh sauce was incredible!

Grace is survived by her children, Anthony C., Rodman, John V., Vincent N. and Lisa V, of Watertown, Gina R. Marzano and Tina M. (Rocco) Lanzafame, all of Rochester. She has eight grandchildren, Christian Wolf, Chelsea Wolf and fiancé, Nick Fontaine, Rocco Lanzafame, Jr., Vincent Lanzafame, Hannah (Killian) LaDue, Vanessa Marzano, Julia Marzano, Antonio Marzano, one great grandchild, due in March, a brother, Charlie (Shirley) Melara, Watertown, a sister-in-law, Mary Melara, Watertown, several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings, Sam (Lillian) Anzalone, Phillip Anzalone, Josephine (Tony) Noto, Frank (Christine) Melara, Joseph (Jeannette) Melara, Ron Melara, Grace (Frank) Campolito, Carmela (Stanley) O’Bryan, Anna (Lowell) Smith, Catherine (Edward) McGinley, Dorothy (Earle) Rothbaler, and Adeline Melara.

A funeral mass will be at the convenance of the family. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11:30 am at Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601, Immaculate Conception Church, 119 Main Street, Brownville, NY 13615 or to the Italian American Civic Association, 192 Bellew Ave., Watertown, NY 13601.

