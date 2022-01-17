Heaviest snow this morning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A winter storm warning continues to just past midnight.

There’s a winter storm warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties -- and most of northern New York -- through 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Heavy snow, blowing snow, and sleet are making driving difficult. Snow is expected to become a bit lighter by afternoon.

Winds could gust to 40 miles per hour, which will not only blow the snow around, but will make it feel much colder than what the thermometer reads.

Highs will be in in the upper 20s.

As the general snow lightens, we could see lake effect developing through the evening.

Overnight lows will be in the single digits.

It will be cold and mostly sunny on Tuesday. Highs will be around 10.

Snow is likely on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and in the mid-teens.

It will be cold and mostly sunny on Friday. Highs will be around 10.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and in the upper teens.

There’s a small chance of snow on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s.

