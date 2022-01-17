Advertisement

Heavy snow Monday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow will increase overnight tonight and by early Monday morning.

Snow accumulation from 12 AM Monday until 4 AM Tuesday will range from 8″ to 18″ across the north country. The places that will see the lower amounts will be parts of Southern Lewis County and Southern St Lawrence County. Higher amounts will be found closer the St Lawrence River.

Tuesday will be a cold day with highs in the single digits to even blow 0 for some locations.

Another chance of snow will come into the forecast on Wednesday when highs make it into the mid 30s. That will make Wednesday the warmest day this week as another arctic front moves through late Wednesday.

Highs the rest of the week will be in the teens or colder with lows well below zero.

