Most of Samaritan Health is open, officials say, including COVID testing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Because of the weather, officials at Samaritan Health say they’re getting many questions about what’s open.

They say their COVID-19 drive-up testing site on outer Washington Street is open and all appointments remain, even the state free appointments.

Only the Wound Care Center is closed. The rest of the clinics are open.

Patients of Samaritan Family Health who have an appointment Monday but cannot travel can consider a telehealth or virtual visit.

This includes appointments for primary care, behavioral health, addiction, dermatology, women’s wellness, and infectious diseases. Just call your doctor’s office to see if a virtual appointment can be arranged.

