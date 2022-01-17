Nor’easter hits the North Country, residents shoveling out

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - It’s another dumping of snow for the North Country.

Snow was falling and winds were whipping in Clayton early on Monday, but that didn’t slow down snow removal efforts for some Clayton residents. People were out making the best of a snowy situation all while putting it into perspective for the rest of us.

“We haven’t had snow like this in a lot of years, so everybody’s just gotta get used to it, that’s all. Don’t live in the North Country if you don’t like snow!”said Clayton resident James Flanders.

The snow is expected to last until late Monday.

