North country digs out from nor’easter

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Heavy snow and sleet made for some difficult conditions throughout the north country Monday.

7 News reporter Keith Benman sent video he took in Canton in the morning. Click on the picture above to watch it.

Plows are working hard and people are snow blowing sidewalks and driveways.

Snow started up overnight and is blanketing the Northeast.

For the north country, lighter snow is expected for the afternoon with lake effect starting up during the evening.

A winter weather warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday. We could still see some heavy snow and wind gusts could cause blowing and drifting that could cause poor visibility.

See our latest forecast or check it out on our weather app.

