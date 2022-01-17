St. Lawrence County sees first big snowfall of the year

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Snow blowers were busting it up on sidewalks and driveways. Plows out early and often. St. Lawrence County’s first big snowfall has everyone trying to stay ahead of it.

“Out here, I just have a break from work and shoveling the sidewalks for the mailman. And we had the kitchen pipes freeze last night, so I have to redo some plumbing insid,.” said Ogdensurg resident Alex Wightman.

Some parts of St. Lawrence County received as much as 8 inches overnight. Ogdensburg and areas along the river saw the heaviest snowfalls.

Wightman said he was well prepared for what was ahead after his first foray into the North Country.

“First time I came here was 2013. It was during that arctic blizzard thing. I said, ‘What the hell is this place?’” said Wightman.

Being prepared was also the theme of the day for plow crews.

“We’re ready to go. It will keep us busy no doubt around the clock, but we’re prepared for it,” said Donald Chambers, St. Lawrence County Highway Superintendent.

It wasn’t the area’s typical lake effect snow. Instead it pivoted into the area from the south, bringing warmer temperatures with it. Snow was mixed with frozen rain at times.

“Nor’easters seem to come on quick and very widespread,” said Chambers.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through 1 AM Tuesday. That warning and the Martin Luther King holiday kept traffic light on area roads.

Once the snow tapers off, they’re expecting temperatures to plunge again. But the winds will persist. And that should lead to frigid wind chills.

It is expected to warm on Wednesday. Snow could fall throughout the day before winding down in the evening.

