Sunday Sports: ECAC Sunday hockey on the docket

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Some Sunday ECAC Hockey action from Cheel Arena in Potsdam as the 7th ranked Clarkson Golden Knights hosted RPI.

The Golden Knights get on the board first when Anthony Romano tickles twine to put Clarkson in front 1-0.

Just under 7 minutes later, Clarkson adds to it’s lead when Dustyn McFaul finds the mark off the scramble in front. Clarkson on top 2-0 after 1 period.

In the 2nd period, Clarkson expands on it’s lead when Luke Santerno lights the lamp, upping the Golden Knights lead to 3-0.

Over 2 minutes later, Alex Campbell scores a short handed goal: 4-0 Clarkson after 2 periods. The Golden Knights go on to blank RPI 5-0.

In Women’s ECAC Hockey, St. Lawrence was in Hamilton to face 6th ranked Colgate.

Midway through the 3rd, the game was scoreless when Jessica Poirier finds the mark to put the Lady Saints on top 1-0.

But with 36 seconds left, Colgate ties it on Dara Greig’s redirect. The score was 1 all and it’s on to overtime.

In overtime, Kaitlyn O’Donohoe gets free and beats Lucy Morgan. The Lady Saints fall to Colgate 2-1 in overtime.

A prestigious honor for a North Country girls’ basketball player.

Indian River’s Adrien LaMora has been nominated to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game which will take place on Tuesday, March 29th in Chicago.

LaMora, who is averaging 16 points a game this season, is a 5 year starter for the Lady Warriors who will be attending Division 1 Canisius in the fall.

LaMora was nominated by Lady Warriors Coach Jim Whitley.

”She was nominated for McDonald’s All-American. They haven’t come out with the selections yet, but we’re really proud that. It’s the first girl we’ve ever had to get nominee for McDonald’s All-American. There are quite a few people that get nominated, but you’ve got to have good grades, you’ve got to be a very good athlete. You’ve got to be a very well rounded athlete- Student athlete,” said Whitley.

”Yeah, it’s definitely a tough bracket. There are phenomenal girls throughout the country that I’ve played with, throughout New York State with, and I’m honored to be in that class of girls because that’s pretty amazing,” said LaMora.

When the 1812 Shootout takes place this year it will be the first time in the tournament’s history that it’s founders won’t be running the event.

The 2 men that were the driving force behind the annual lacrosse tournament on the shores of Lake Ontario that takes place every summer in Sackets Harbor, Tom O’Brien and Mike Green, have stepped down.

Taking over are Jared Wilson and Mike Green’s nephew Chad Green.

The two men say they hope to make the 26-year-old tournament bigger and better than ever in 2022.

”It’s been a little bit of a family affair, so it’s pretty exciting to see where the tournament is now and where we’re kind of being able to pick up the baton and keep it going,” said Chad Green.

”One of the things we will be doing this year is between the boys weekend, which is July 9th and 10th and the girls weekend, which is the following week, the 15th and the 16th. We’ll be partnering with Heat Lacrosse, which is professional lacrosse players to host both a boys’ and girls’ camp. A 2 day camp. They’re going to bring in their own coaching staff of professional lacrosse players. Also, the first night of the boys’ tournament, we’re going to look to have a coaches clinic right there in Sackets Harbor at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom,” said Wilson.

