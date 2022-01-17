Advertisement

A third Republican, Perry Golden, throws his name in the ring for Jefferson Co. Sheriff

By Keir Chapman
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Perry Golden is no stranger to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He’s been on the force for 20 years.

“First as a deputy and later as a detective. And I’m assigned to the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force,” said Golden.

Golden now looks to climb to the top of the ladder as the latest Republican candidate for Jefferson County Sheriff.

The job has opened up because current Sheriff Colleen O’Neill isn’t seeking re-election.

Golden says he’s ready to follow O’Neill’s seven year legacy.

“I believe I’m up to the task, but absolutely, it’s a hard legacy to live up to. It’s not an easy job. It’s an awesome responsibility. I believe I have the skill set that will allow me to succeed,” said Golden.

That skill set includes 10 years as an officer in the union representing Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies.

“Been involved with labor management disputes, contract negotiations, things of that nature,” said Golden.

Golden has zeroed in on two key issues: Getting more people to join the Sheriff’s Department and retaining the members it has, and using his knowledge of the area’s drug culture for more preventative measures.

“See if we can help educate people before they get into a position where it’s impacting their lives so negatively,” said Golden.

Golden joins a packed race for the Sheriff’s position.

Deputy Gerald Delosh and retired Deputy Pete Barnett are the other Republicans who have already announced their candidacies.

New leadership is guaranteed at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, no matter who takes the votes this November.

