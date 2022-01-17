Thomas R. Beecher, 66, of Watertown (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas R. Beecher, 66, Watertown, passed away Saturday evening, January 15th, 2022 under the care of Hospice, at his home, with his family by his side, following a difficult and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

The funeral will be 11 am Thursday, January 20th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday, January 19th from 4 pm – 7pm at the funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years Nancy Fayette Beecher; daughter and son-in-law Jaimie and Cory Magee, Brewer, ME; his brothers and sisters William (Tina) Beecher, Watertown, Judith (John) Fiorentino, Black River, Cheryl (Tommy) John, Sarasota, FL, Karen (William) Jordan, Watertown; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Sharon (James) LaFave, Watertown, Gary (Cathy) Fayette, Christine (James) Lawlor and Roger (Roxanne) Fayette, all of Watertown; father-in-law Doug Putnam, Cape Vincent; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and mother Leroy and Ann, a son Thomas Beecher, Jr., a sister Patricia Beecher Ranieri, a brother Michael Roy Beecher at birth, his mother-in-law Dorothy Putnam, a brother-in-law Steven Fayette, three nephews Brandon Beecher, Michael LaFave, Joseph Fayette and a godchild Christopher Burker.

Tom was born in Watertown July 16, 1955, a son to Leroy and Ann Rafferty Beecher. He graduated from Watertown High School. He worked for the New York Air Brake as a CNC machinist retiring in 2017 after 43 years.

He was a member of the Watertown Golf Club at the Park, a former member of the Watertown Elks. Tom played for Smokeys softball for many years. He enjoyed playing cards, traveling to Las Vegas with his brother-in-law Jim Lawlor, and traveling to Maine to be with Jaime and Cory. Tom enjoyed his life and was the life of every party, always putting other people’s needs first. He was an animal lover and spearheaded the “Toys for Tots” program at the Air Brake for many years. Tom enjoyed golfing, gardening, cooking, canning and was a fan of New York sports teams.

The Beecher family would send special thanks to Christine and Jimmy Lawlor and Toms sister Judy for all they did during Tom’s illness and all they continue to do. Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s memory at www.pancan.org towards pancreatic research. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

