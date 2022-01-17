Vigil in Theresa pays tribute to Reid Rajner, passed away following Saturday crash

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Many said goodbye to Reid Rajner Sunday night.

Reid passed away due to injuries sustained in a Town of Pamelia crash Saturday afternoon.

The parking lot of the Theresa Fire Department was packed for a candlelight vigil.

People took turns sharing memories and stories about the sixteen year old.

The Town of Theresa’s Park and Recreation Director says Reid worked at the ice rink there, but he was more than just an employee.

“I love them like they’re my own boys. Great boys, they both had a heart of gold. Reid will very, very much be missed,” said Linda McMahon

McMahon also talked about Bryce Rajner, the driver of the truck. Bryce is still hospitalized at Syracuse’s SUNY Upstate Medical Center.

