Arnold R. Larock, Jr., 56, formerly of Ogdensburg

SARASOTA, Florida (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Arnold R. Larock, Jr., age 56, of Sarasota, Florida, will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2021, at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 10:00AM up until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Heuvelton. Arnie passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, Florida.

Arnie is survived by his loving wife Patricia Hewko; his mother, Lillian (Pinkerton) Larock of Ogdensburg, NY, two daughters; Krista Larock Wells and Randy Wells Jr. of Lisbon, and Katelyn Larock LeClair and Patrick of Ogdensburg, a son, Eric Larock of Ogdensburg; his four step-children, Mia McAdoo, of Mechanicville, NY, Pete McAdoo, Marc McAdoo, both of Clifton Park, NY, Nicholas McAdoo, of Boston, MA; his grandchildren, Olivia and Rosalie Wells, Bentley McAdoo, and Landyn, and Mila Walker; a sister, Robin Sovie, and her companion, Jeff Bailey, of Ogdensburg, NY and a nephew, Tyler Sovie of Ogdensburg, NY. He is predeceased by his father, Arnold R. Larock, Sr. and his niece, Jenna Sovie.

He was born on March 26, 1965, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Arnold and Lillian (Pinkerton) Larock. Arnie attended Ogdensburg Free Academy where he graduated in 1983. He first married Darcy Cunningham on July 16th, 1988, which later ended in divorce. He first went to work doing construction and later worked at Corning Glass. He then went to work for the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, NY where he retired in 2018 as a safety officer. On May 12, 2012, he married Patricia Hewko in Montego Bay, Jamaica with Rev. Easton R. Lawrence officiating.

Arnie loved the beach, playing golf, drawing, painting and to travel including Ecuador, Italy, Grenada, Bahamas, Belize, Mexico, and Turks and Caicos. He was the happiest when he was spending time with his wife, Pat. He’ll always be remembered for his sense of humor and infectious laugh with his signature snort that everyone loved. He knew how to make everyone laugh from the time he could talk.

Donations may be made in Arnold’s memory to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

