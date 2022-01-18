Arts All-Star: Ver Blackford

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The most challenging thing about ballet for Ver Blackford is its technique and structure.

“But that’s also what I love most about it,” she said, because it allows you to “add in little specks of yourself with the technique.”

The dancer from LaFargeville is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She says she wants to work in the medical health field, maybe even helping fellow dancers with their struggles.

Watch the video above to watch her perform and to learn more about her.

