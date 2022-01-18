Barbara Jean (Maybee) Gaines, 91 of Canton passed on Monday, January 17, 2022 at home after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jean (Maybee) Gaines, 91 of Canton passed on Monday, January 17, 2022 at home after a brief illness.

Barbara was born June 19, 1930 in Ogdensburg, New York and was a daughter of the late Nelson A. Maybee and Margaret C. (Buffham) Maybee.

On November 5, 1949 she married John (Jack) F. Gaines in St. Mary’s Church, Canton, NY whereupon she moved to the Gaines family farm in Madrid. The couple was married 40 years.

She is survived by five children, Victor A. (Pauline) Gaines of Orlando, FL, Sharon A. Gaines, Canton, NY, Martin L. (Claire) Gaines of Norwood, NY, Peggy (Lawrence) Burt of Campobello, SC and Alan D. (Alice) Gaines of Ruffin, NC; eight grandchildren, Tamara L. (Javier Centeno) Lynch of Lehigh Acres, FL, Sean P. (Jennifer) Gaines of Cape Coral, FL, Christopher A. (Joleen) Gaines of Clayton, NC, Kevin M. (Maria Wood) Gaines of Massena, NY, Kristin E (Jeffery) Correia of Campobello, SC, Lawrence B (Jessica) Burt, III of Boiling Springs, SC, Theresa M (Thomas) Cusimano of Ruffin, NC and Sgt 1st Class Alan D. Gaines of Fort Carson, CO; nineteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brother John (Jack) A. (Mary) Maybee her sister Helen C. (Joseph) Randi, her son Stephen M. Gaines, her step-granddaughter Jennifer E. Dorsey and her great-grandson Ryan S. Gaines.

Barbara enjoyed knitting, professionally for a time, sewing and crafts. She loved traveling, white water rafting with family, golfing in Madrid and Florida, and swimming. In her earlier years Barbara wrote local articles for the Potsdam and Canton newspapers, was involved in Madrid Grange, bowled, square danced, taught Sunday School at St. John’s Catholic Church in Madrid, NY was on the Alter and Rosary Society at St. Mary’s in Waddington, NY and most recently has been a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

In 1976 Barbara and Jack moved to Lehigh Acres, FL where she remained for twenty-five years. While in Florida she worked for Winn Dixie Supermarkets, Stewart Title of Fort Myers and ATI Title prior to returning to Canton for retirement in 2002.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton, NY. A public service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family due to Covid restrictions.

