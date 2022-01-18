Bundle up & grab the shades

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a pleasant but very cold day.

Early flurries in some areas will move off and we’ll have clear skies and sunshine.

And cold temperatures. Some places could reach the teens fairly early -- although the wind chill will feel much colder -- but then temperatures drop throughout the day.

It will be around zero or below by evening, then temperatures rise overnight and reach the 20s by morning.

Snow starts mid- to late morning Wednesday and sticks with us through the afternoon. Snow could be heavy at times and could mix with rain as temperatures reach the mid-30s.

It will be partly sunny Thursday and sunny on Friday. Highs will be in the single digits both days.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and in the mid-teens.

There’s a chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-20s.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-teens.

