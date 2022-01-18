Canton’s mayor promises change after audit of village books

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - After an audit of the Canton village books, described as a mess, the mayor says changes are coming.

One person collecting, depositing, and accounting for all cash receipts. That’s how the village of Canton’s clerk/treasurer’s office operated for years. An audit by the state Comptroller’s Office tells why that’s dangerous. “Because the Deputy Clerk’s duties are incompatible and there is not adequate oversight, there is an increased risk that cash could be lost, stolen, or not deposited without detection,” it said.

That’s just one small piece of the audit of the clerk/treasurer’s office. It was finalized in November. The village says it’s now looking at changing that practice.

“We’re making changes in the office to make sure whoever takes in money doesn’t take it to the bank,” said Michael Dalton, Canton mayor.

The audit also spotted two accounts out of whack by nearly $1 million. Cash balances off by $142,500. Village trustees had no way to spot it because details were not reported to them. Now they’ll get more detailed reports.

“We want to make sure the board has up-to-date and accurate information so that they can make decisions,” said Dalton.

The comptroller made 13 recommendations for change. But many of the same ones were recommended in a comptroller’s audit almost a decade ago. Little was done. The mayor says that will change.

“None of us were here at the time and I can only tell you that going forward the corrections will be made. They are being made,” said Dalton.

The audit points out the village simply skipped making required financial reports for three years. Those have now been completed and submitted.

The Comptroller’s Office took an extra hard look at payroll, bank transactions, and cash receipts. It says it found no instances of fraud or abuse.

But the village realizes it still has work to do. It has a 13-point “action plan.” This summer, a complete audit of village finances will be undertaken.

