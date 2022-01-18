Advertisement

Career-Tech All-Star: Jayden Martinez

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Jayden Martinez wants to build a house for his parents.

The Massena student studies building trades at BOCES Seaway Tech in Norwood.

He’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

This is his second year in the program, where he says they teach everything from framing to finish work.

“You really get to know just about everything you need to know about building a house,” he said.

Eventually, he wants to work for himself, possibly in the South where they build houses all year long.

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

