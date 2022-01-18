Advertisement

Catherine Marie “Cathy” Crinklaw, of Massena

Jan. 18, 2022
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Catherine Marie “Cathy” Crinklaw report her unexpected passing at Massena Hospital on Friday January 14th, 2022 with her loving husband by her side.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

As per the family’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A private viewing and funeral service will take place at Phillips Memorial Home at the convenience with burial to take place at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville in the spring.

Cathy was a former cashier at Launeuville Groceries & Bottle Redemption in Massena. She enjoyed the time spent with her family. She was an avid lottery player and had a green thumb for plants.

Catherine was born on November 11, 1956 in Carthage, NY. She graduated from South Jefferson Central School 1974.

She married her devoted husband, Bruce Crinklaw on August 16, 2003 at the Massena Italian American Club. She is survived by her husband of 18 years Bruce and her Father and Mother in-law James and Janine Crinklaw of Massena, NY, and her two sons, Donnie LaRock of Constantia, NY and Mike LaRock of Lacona, NY. She is also survived by step-children, Daniel and William Beaudoin both of Massena, NY.

Cathy is also survived by her sister Becky and Sal Jantzi of Watertown, NY and a brother Ron and Betsy Jacobs of Alexandria Bay, NY along with grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with Massena Humane Society; P.O. Box 145, Massena, New York 13662.

Family and friends are welcome to share condolences online, and memories of Cathy by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

