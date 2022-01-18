Advertisement

COVID claims 3 more lives in region

COVID-19 Deaths
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There were 3 new COVID deaths to report in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Between Friday and Tuesday, 2 people died in Lewis County and 1 person passed away in Jefferson County.

As for new cases in these counties since last Friday, there were 547 in Jefferson and 219 in Lewis.

In St. Lawrence County, there were 244 new cases and 31 people were hospitalized. No new deaths were reported.

