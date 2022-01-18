Driver escapes serious injury after snow plow burns in St. Lawrence County

TOWN OF FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - A plume of smoke billowed from a wrecked Town of Fowler plow, burning off State Highway 58 Monday.

“He was driving along and smoke came up into the cabin. It blinded him, he couldn’t see. And then he went off into the ditch,” said Highway Superintendent Randy Durham, who recounted the scene as described by the plow’s driver.

Durham and Town Supervisor Rick Newvine aren’t sure how the plow caught fire just as the driver wrapped up his route and was headed back to the garage. But they know things could have ended differently.

“My understanding is that he missed several trees and posts on the way down,” said Newvine. “He was lucky.”

Durham says the plow is now out of commission, but the driver, although injured, is okay.

“I’m just thankful that he wasn’t seriously hurt,” Durham said. “I mean, we’re really thankful for that. The truck, the equipment, everything can be replaced, but not the driver.”

Durham says the town likes to run with four plows when they clear the roads of snow. And even with the loss of one, they’ll still be able to reach that number thanks to a backup that Durham says was in the main rotation just a month ago.

“That plow has been getting the job done around here for 16 years. So, it’ll get the job done,” Durham said.

“Randy hasn’t let them down thus far, and this board hasn’t let them down,” Newvine said. “And we won’t in the future. We’ll make sure that these roads are clear and people are safe to get to and from work, and home.”

