Gratitude, delivered: 600 goodie bags go to SMC nurses

600 self-care gift bags were delivered to nurses at Samaritan Medical Center
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Six hundred self-care goodie bags were delivered to Samaritan Medical Center today, as a way to say thanks to the facility’s nurses.

Shelly Mclean of Adams Center organized the effort, purchasing all of the gifts herself. But, she says she’s since gotten a little help with the costs.

“I’ve got over 50 community members that have come together, sponsored the nurses, and it just shows how much they’re appreciated,” Mclean said.

The gift bags contain items like bags of tea, cookies, lotion and other self care products.

Mclean says the nurses deserve the appreciation, because they’ve sacrificed a lot to take care of people during the pandemic.

