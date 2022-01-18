Gregory A. Gonzalez, 48, formerly of Watertown

Gregory A. Gonzalez, 48, Edina, Minnesota, passed away at his home on January 11, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

EDINA, Minnesota (WWNY) - Gregory A. Gonzalez, 48, Edina, Minnesota, passed away at his home on January 11, 2022.

Greg was born on March 1, 1973, to Lois and Hernan Gonzalez in Watertown, NY. He attended Holy Family School and Immaculate Heart Central, Watertown, graduating in 1991, and Bryant & Stratton College, Syracuse, graduating in 1992.

Greg was very dedicated to his work as a Business Analytics Advisor at Evernoth, a Cigna company. He enjoyed his work, family, dinner club, and time with lifelong hometown friends. Greg was an enthusiast of science fiction, technology, and pop culture.

Greg is survived by his sister Judy (Mark) Breuer, Boca Raton, FL, brother Richard (Wendy) Gonzalez, Watertown, NY, nieces Erica Breuer, Newton, MA, Janessa Breuer Cougler (Josh), Pompano Beach, FL, Amanda Gonzalez, Tucson, AZ, nephews Tyler Breuer, Pompano Beach, FL , Corey Gonzalez (Lexi) Holiday, FL, great nieces Jaelah and Joshlyn, great nephew Noah, and many friends.

He was predeceased by his parents Lois and Hernan Gonzalez.

A Celebration of Life gathering is being planned in Minnesota by his friends there (to be announced).

A graveside service & Celebration of Life will be held in his home town of Watertown, NY, in late Spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local animal or rescue shelter.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at 1210 Huntington Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Local arrangements are with Reed and Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.