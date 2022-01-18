Jeffrey Thomas Vondell, 65, of Ogdensburg

Jeffrey Thomas Vondell, age 65, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, January 13, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey Thomas Vondell, age 65, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, January 13, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life on February 10, 2022, at 4:00PM at the Sackets Harbor Legion. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Jeffrey is survived by his children, Jon Vondell and his wife, Brandy, of Sackets Harbor, NY, Miranda Vondell of Sackets Harbor, NY, Eric Vondell of Boston, MA, and Michael Vondell and his wife, Ashliegh, of Pulaski, NY; grandchildren, McKenna Hains, Rory Vondell, Emersyn Vondell, Oliver Vondell, and Iyla Vondell; long term companion Grace Garvey; sister-in-law, Mary Vondell. Jeffrey was predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Leta Vondell.

Jeffrey was born on February 23, 1956, in Utica NY, the son of Leslie and Leta (Lakins) Vondell. After graduating from Canton High School, Jeffrey went on to obtain an associate’s degree from Canton ATC. Jeffrey worked for Niagara Mohawk and National Grid until he retired in 2008. He was a Licensed Pyrotechnician and assisted in the Ogdensburg fireworks display.

Jeffrey enjoyed tinkering, gardening, cooking, hunting, skydiving, and was a firearm enthusiast.

Donations may be made in Jeffrey’s memory to Cystic Fibrosis Association, Central New York Chapter 200 Gateway Park Dr., Bldg. C, Syracuse, NY 13212-3760.

