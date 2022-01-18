Advertisement

Jimmy “Stinker” D. Whitney, 66, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Jimmy “Stinker” D. Whitney, age 66, of Gouverneur, passed away on January 12, 2022 at home.
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jimmy “Stinker” D. Whitney, age 66, of Gouverneur, passed away on January 12, 2022 at home.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date in the summer. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Stinker was born on July 16, 1955 in Harrisville to the late James and Ruth (Merritt) Whitney. He graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1974 and married Linda L. Backus on July 22, 1978.

Stinker worked as a custodian for Gouverneur Central School for 3 years before buying and operating his dairy farm, Jersey Acres Farm; first in Gouverneur, then in Spragueville. He retired and sold the farm in 2012.

He lived to work his farm and loved animals. For several years he kept up to 1,000 bee hives and sold bulk honey from “Stinker’s Honey”. Stinker was an outspoken, jolly teddy bear. In his free-time he also enjoyed woodcarving.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Whitney, two children, Christina Rodriguez and Joshua (Tina) Whitney, all of Gouverneur, his brother, Johnny Whitney, of Antwerp, 13 grandchildren, Mariah, Alexander, Stephanie, Carolina “CJ”, Lizaann, Codey, Darryl, Nicholas, Elliot, Reginald, Keanna, Faith and Quinn, and a great-granddaughter, Paizley.

Stinker is predeceased by his parents and a sister, Debra “Debbie” Evans.

