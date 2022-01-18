Lyons Falls man shot by police following car chase

BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - What started as a chase in the Village of Boonville led to a Lyons Falls man being shot in the arm by police in Trenton, NY.

According to New York State Police, Troopers Kenneth Roberts and Joseph Pisani were on patrol on State Route 12 in the Village of Boonville when they observed a southbound vehicle speeding and driving recklessly.

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, the troopers went to drive ahead of the vehicle when the driver struck the passenger’s side of the patrol vehicle and entered a parking lot north of Plank Road in Trenton, about 16 miles from where they first spotted the vehicle.

They say the driver ignored verbal commands and drove the truck in the direction of the troopers, who then discharged their issued guns.

The driver drove south on State Route 12 about another mile before pulling over and surrendering.

Police have identified the driver as Joshua M. Doyle, 19, of Lyons Falls.

Doyle was arrested and charged with two counts of Attempted Assault in the 2nd Degree, a Class “D” felony, two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, a Class “D” felony, and one count of Criminal Mischief, a Class “A” misdemeanor.

Doyle was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica for treatment of a single gunshot wound to his forearm and released back into police custody. He was processed and transported to Oneida County Jail for arraignment.

