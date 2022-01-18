Advertisement

Nationwide artist search narrowed down to Watertown native

David Grieco
David Grieco(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More than $150,000 of Watertown’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding will go towards an art project in Public Square.

A nationwide artist search is now down to one guy, David Grieco. He was chosen by a five-member committee after residents completed an online survey.

Grieco grew up in Watertown and his family has a rich history here. He has since moved to Los Angeles where he works as a professional sculptor.

The piece for downtown is a stainless steel sculpture in the shape of an open book. Its pages represent the Black River, the city’s history and future, and, of course, snow.

“I wanted to create a beacon of memory and of inspiration and of respect for what this city has been for so many people,” said Grieco.

Not everyone in the group that’ll approve the project likes the concept though. City council members will vote Monday night on whether the project will move forward wtih Grieco at the meeting.

