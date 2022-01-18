Pamela Sue Smith, 62, formerly of Ogdensburg

Ms. Smith passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Faxton-St Lukes Healthcare, Utica NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

ROME, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Pamela Sue Smith, age 62, of Rome, NY and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held in the Spring at Notre Dame Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Ms. Smith passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Faxton-St Lukes Healthcare, Utica NY.

Pamela is survived by a son, Michael R Wyman and partner Nee Russell of St. Albans, VT; a daughter, Amy Guasconi and husband Jeffery of Ogdensburg; four grandchildren, Connor, Abby, Molly, and Lucelia Guasconi; two brothers, Nolan Smith of Georgia and Keith Smith; a step-sister, Melissa Jones; a step-brother, Cory Jones; several nieces and nephews, and cousins. Pamela is predeceased by her sister, Humdey Smith; her father, Richard Smith; and her mother, Lois Smith.

Pamela was born on October 11, 1959, in Buffalo NY, the daughter of Richard and Lois (Downey) Smith. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1977. Pamela married Michael Wayne Wyman in 1978, which later ended in divorce. Pamela was employed by Compass as an inspector in Ogdensburg, NY. Pamela enjoyed making people laugh with jokes as well as multiple forms of skilled crafts. Donations may be made in Pamela’s memory to your local food shelter.

