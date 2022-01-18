Part of Route 3 briefly closed following 3 car collision

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - Snowy roads played a big role in a three car crash in the town of Rutland that sent one to the hospital and shut down part of State Route 3.

That’s according to Felts Mills firefighters.

They say it appears the driver of one of the cars lost sight of the middle line, causing them to cross over into the wrong side of the road before striking an oncoming vehicle.

A third vehicle then rear-ended one of the other two.

Felts Mills Fire officials say they arrived on scene around 5:15 PM Monday.

A stretch of State Route 3 between Wilton Road in the Town of Rutland and the Town of Champion was shut down soon after to remove the cars.

It was expected to reopen before 7 PM.

They add that a woman was taken to Samaritan Medical Center as a precaution, but no other injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.