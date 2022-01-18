Advertisement

Poll: only 3 in 10 voters think it’s ‘very likely’ the US will remain a democratic republic in 2030

New Yorkers appear to be pessimistic about the future of American democracy.
New Yorkers appear to be pessimistic about the future of American democracy. Above, one hundred American flags fly on the village green in Adams this past summer.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New Yorkers appear to be pessimistic about the future of American democracy.

In a Siena College poll released Tuesday, only 29 percent of New York voters say it’s likely the United States will remain a democratic republic in 2030.

Another 38 percent say it’s somewhat likely, 17 percent say it’s not very likely, and 5 percent say it’s not likely at all.

“New Yorkers are not overly optimistic about our nation’s future as the world’s oldest continuing democracy,” pollster Steven Greenberg said. “Only one in three Democrats and one in four Republicans and independents thinks it very likely that the United States will still be a democratic republic in 2030.”

While it’s a new question for a Siena poll, “it’s hard to believe that a decade ago nearly one in four New Yorkers would say American democracy was not likely to exist a decade later,” Greenberg said.

“Voters think the country is currently headed in the wrong direction by nearly two-to-one,” he said, “and hold a rather glum assessment of the nation’s future.”

The poll was conducted January 9-13, shortly after the nation marked the one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol, when Trump supporters attempted to reverse the results of the 2020 election.

