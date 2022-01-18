Potsdam woman charged after allegedly kicking deputy

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam woman is accused of kicking a St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy following a vehicle crash in the town of Potsdam Monday.

Deputies say 44-year-old Sarah Gordon was being evaluated for injuries at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital emergency room following the Sissonville Road crash when she allegedly kicked the deputy and repeatedly used obscene language.

She also refused a test to determine her blood alcohol content.

Gordon was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, second-degree harassment, disorderly conduct, and several traffic violations.

She was arraigned in Potsdam town court, where her license was suspended for refusing the BAC test.

She will return to that court to face the charges at a later date.

