Richard L. Ash, 88, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard L. Ash, 88, of River Street, passed away Saturday evening, January 15, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center.

He is survived by a son and his wife, Richard and Lisa Kesel of Liverpool; a daughter, Candy Griswold of Jackson, GA; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, Jeanette, who died on August 28, 2016; a sister, Sally, and brothers, Donald Ash and William Ash.

Richard was born on May 28, 1933, in Nedrow, NY, the son of the late Kenneth and Hazel Bishop Ash. He attended Liverpool School and served in the National Guard during the Korean War. After his service, he worked for Easy Washer, Carrier and General Electric before being employed as a mechanic for North Syracuse Central School for over 25 years, retiring due to injury. On June 24, 1967, he married Jeanette Nellenback at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Constableville, with Father Jerecki officiating.

There will be no funeral or calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring in Brantingham Cemetery.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

