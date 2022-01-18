Advertisement

Richard L. Ash, 88, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard L. Ash, 88, of River Street, passed away Saturday evening, January 15, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center.

He is survived by a son and his wife, Richard and Lisa Kesel of Liverpool; a daughter, Candy Griswold of Jackson, GA; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, Jeanette, who died on August 28, 2016; a sister, Sally, and brothers, Donald Ash and William Ash.

Richard was born on May 28, 1933, in Nedrow, NY, the son of the late Kenneth and Hazel Bishop Ash. He attended Liverpool School and served in the National Guard during the Korean War. After his service, he worked for Easy Washer, Carrier and General Electric before being employed as a mechanic for North Syracuse Central School for over 25 years, retiring due to injury. On June 24, 1967, he married Jeanette Nellenback at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Constableville, with Father Jerecki officiating.

There will be no funeral or calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring in Brantingham Cemetery.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

A community remembering Reid Rajner
Your Turn: Feedback on Stefanik’s fundraiser, a new Watertown market, & Michael Plummer’s passing
St. Lawrence County sees first big snowfall of the year
Nor’easter hits the North Country, residents shoveling out
State audit / safety report of Copenhagen Fire Dept. reveals several things needing change

Obituaries

A third Republican, Perry Golden, throws his name in the ring for Jefferson Co. Sheriff
Goodie bags to be gifted to Samaritan nurses
Snowy roads played a big role in a three car crash in the town of Rutland that sent one to the...
Part of Route 3 briefly closed following 3 car collision
Lyons Falls man shot by police following car chase
Edward T. Hollander, age 87, formerly of Massena, NY, passed away peacefully at the Cottages at...
Edward T. Hollander, 87, formerly of Massena