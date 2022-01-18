Thomas M. Williams, 80, of Watertown, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning at his home surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas M. Williams, 80, of Watertown, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Black River on November 2nd, 1941, to parents Frank and Marion Williams, Thomas began working three full-time jobs by the time he was 5 years old, or at least that’s what he told his grandkids. He graduated from Watertown High School as part of the Class of 1959. Shortly after, he met his beloved wife Beverly, the saintly woman who would go on to take care of him for the next sixty years.

Prior to 1963, Thomas first worked for his father at Williams Bus Service before it was sold, later becoming Freeman Bus. He then spent the next thirty years working for Niagara Mohawk, twenty of which as a Heavy Equipment Operator and the last ten as Union President, before retiring in 1994. After that, Thomas returned to his roots, driving bus once again for the New York State Department of Corrections, Freeman Bus Corporation, and First Student, where he drove kids to and from school.

Thomas had his hand in a number of community organizations as well. He was a former President of the Italian American Civic Association, member of the Eagles Club, former member of the Elks Club, and was an active parishioner of St Anthony’s Church. At St. Anthony’s, he ran the beer tent every summer during their annual Mt. Carmel Feast, served as a board representative on behalf of the IACA during the construction of the St. Anthony’s Apartments, and volunteered regularly at their Bingo events.

Later on in life, Thomas enjoyed Water Aerobics at the YMCA, sipping coffee with his friends at McDonald’s, competing in tractor pull events, his yearly winter migration to Florida, the occasional Michelob Ultra, frozen mochas from Dunkin, Sunday dinners with his family, and watching football with his great grandson Vincenzo.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Beverly, his brother, Dr. John (Paula) Williams, Cuba, NY, three children, Stephanie Moore, Watertown, F. Stephen (Elizabeth DeCuir) Williams, Overland Park, KS, and Stacy (James) Cavellier, Watertown, nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Preston, Jennifer, Brandon, Michael (Selina), Kate (Jon), Griffin, Arden, Eliska, and Jake, as well as 1 great grandson, Vincenzo Thomas. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Marion Williams, and his younger brother, F. Joseph Williams.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Church at 10:00am on Friday, January 21st. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either St. Anthony’s Church, the Italian American Civic Association, or Hospice of Jefferson County.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

