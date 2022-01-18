Water back on at Northland Estates

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The water is back on at Northland Estates. The town of Watertown trailer community went through a tough 9 days of being dry. A water main break early last week caused homes to lose water. While it came back quickly for some, others waited more than a week.

“I’ve been blessed to have a couple friends let me go to their home to take showers. I take my jugs to their home; they fill up our jugs for us,” said Merredith Lehman, resident.

The water came back on around 10:15 Tuesday morning. It shut off briefly again around noon, and came back on for good around 1:30.

“It was so nice to turn on our faucets and have running water. I know people are scurrying about getting ready to do their laundry and stuff. So, yeah, very happy,” said Lehman.

The Department of Health tells residents to boil their water for now.

Residents say main breaks have been a recurring problem in the community for years.

Cook Properties owns Northland Estates, buying it a couple of months ago, according to residents.

In an email to a resident, the property manager said they hope the latest fix fixes the problem for good.

The property manager declined comment to 7 News.

