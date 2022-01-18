Watertown boys’ hoops on the upswing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown boys’ basketball team is on the upswing after a slow start.

The Cyclones have turned their fortunes around over the last number of games.

At one point, Watertown had lost five straight. Now they find themselves on a three-game winning streak.

Coach Ed Adams has put together the right mix of starters who have begun to click as a unit.

Next up for the Cyclones is a game at Carthage Wednesday night.

Monday’s local scores

Men’s college hockey

RPI 4, St. Lawrence 0

Hobart 4, SUNY Potsdam 1

