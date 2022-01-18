Advertisement

Watertown boys’ hoops on the upswing

By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown boys’ basketball team is on the upswing after a slow start.

The Cyclones have turned their fortunes around over the last number of games.

At one point, Watertown had lost five straight. Now they find themselves on a three-game winning streak.

Coach Ed Adams has put together the right mix of starters who have begun to click as a unit.

Next up for the Cyclones is a game at Carthage Wednesday night.

Monday’s local scores

Men’s college hockey

RPI 4, St. Lawrence 0

Hobart 4, SUNY Potsdam 1

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say slick conditions are what led to a car wrapping around a tree in Pamelia...
Theresa teenager dies following Saturday crash
Many said goodbye to Reid Rajner Sunday night.
Vigil in Theresa pays tribute to Reid Rajner, passed away following Saturday crash
As the snow came down Monday, Timothy Lynch couldn’t help but think his nephew, Reid had...
A community remembering Reid Rajner
Fatal crash
Eaton man dies in snowmobile crash Saturday
Closings, delays & cancellations

Latest News

Watertown boys' hoops on the upswing
Sunday Sports: ECAC Sunday hockey on the docket
Some Sunday ECAC Hockey action from Cheel Arena in Potsdam as the 7th ranked Clarkson Golden...
Sunday Sports: ECAC Sunday hockey on the docket
Saturday Sports: Hardwood action on the high school and college level