Watertown hospital seeing child COVID patients

Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It has been a while, but Samaritan Medical Center is seeing COVID in kids again.

Two pediatric patients were admitted to SMC on Monday.

“This is something we haven’t seen a lot of, so having two in the last couple of days is a little bit different. Obviously we’re watching them closely in our dedicated pediatric unit, and they’re being cared for by local pediatricians,” said Leslie DiStefano, director of communication and public relations.

She says this trends to what’s happening on a national scale: omicron hitting kids a little harder than past variants.

