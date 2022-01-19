100 percent of Jefferson County COVID tests come back positive

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported a bizarre occurrence in Wednesday’s COVID numbers.

Of the 555 tests processed, every single one returned positive. Even the county administrator prefaced the data with “as hard as this may be to believe.”

We’ll be following this report in the coming days; it begs the question of an issue in the lab or some other mishap, but as of Wednesday, the county is reporting that 100 percent of tests processed were positive.

Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County added 268 new cases. There are 32 people in the hospital.

Lewis County, one more person has died and 37 new cases were reported. Five people are hospitalized.

