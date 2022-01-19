Advertisement

Academic All-Star: Madison McCranie

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Madison McCranie, a senior at Indian River High School.

Madison is first in her class and is involved with the varsity swim team, SADD and National Honor Society.

She is currently undecided about a college and a major, but hopes to minor in German and participate in study abroad programs.

Watch her interview above.

