Academic All-Star: Madison McCranie

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Madison McCranie, a senior at Indian River High School.

Madison is first in her class and is involved with the varsity swim team, SADD and National Honor Society.

She is currently undecided about a college and a major, but hopes to minor in German and participate in study abroad programs.

Watch her interview above.

