Academic All-Star: Madison McCranie
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Madison McCranie, a senior at Indian River High School.
Madison is first in her class and is involved with the varsity swim team, SADD and National Honor Society.
She is currently undecided about a college and a major, but hopes to minor in German and participate in study abroad programs.
Watch her interview above.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.