BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Beverly G. McChesney of Brasher Falls NY passed into the arms of her Jesus on Sunday evening January 16, 2022 after battling cancer for the 3rd time.She was in her home with close friends nearby.Beverly was born in Rochester NY August 31, 1955, to William B. and Gladys (Nudd) Burke. It was in Rochester where she married and raised her two children. She went to Monroe Community College and worked at the University of Rochester as Assistant to the Registrar.

She moved to the Winthrop area in 2014.Beverly loved her home at LBSH in Brasher Falls. She enjoyed cards and bingo and encouraging the other residents there.If she wasn’t in the community room she was coloring her many intricate pictures and then began diamond painting. The beautiful results were covering her walls.She was a member of Victory Baptist Church, Winthrop involving herself in any activity from the moment she joined. She also joined many of the activities at Life In His Arms Community Church in North Lawrence NYShe is survived by her 5 siblings and her 2 children Ida McChesney of Bangor, Maine and Christopher McChesney of Beaverton, Oregon.In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to directly to Operation Christmas Child or in care of Victory Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held February 13th 12:15pm at Victory Baptist Church

