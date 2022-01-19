Advertisement

Bonnie L. Stewart, 78 of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Funeral Services for Bonnie L. Stewart, age 78 of Ogdensburg will be held at Foxwood Memorial Park Chapel on Monday January 24th at 2:00pm with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating.(Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Bonnie L. Stewart, age 78 of Ogdensburg will be held at Foxwood Memorial Park Chapel on Monday January 24th at 2:00pm with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Mrs. Stewart passed away unexpectedly at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Monday evening (Jan 17, 2022) after being stricken at home.

Surviving is her husband Robert; their children Robert (Angela) Stewart of Fort Mill SC, Christopher (Devon) Stewart of Syracuse and Colleen (Michael) Berry of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Charlotte (Jason) Powell of Raymond WA, Michael Berry (Anna Bell Vasquez) of Bronx NY, Anna (Patrick) Stewart of Fort Mill SC, Autumn, Elliot & Ivy Stewart of Syracuse; great-granddaughter Milena Berry; brother James Melleon of Queensbury NY; two sisters Judy Porter of Massena and Kathleen Miller of Ogdensburg; along with nieces, nephews & cousins.

Bonnie was born on March 10, 1943 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late James E. & Harriet (LaFlair) Melleon. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy and later married Robert Stewart on April 8, 1961.

During her career she worked at JJ Newberry’s, United Helpers, United Helpers Adult Home, Madill & OFA Schools, Acco Brands, Newell Manufacturing and Hackett Hardware where she retired from as a clerk in 2006. Bonnie was a talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence County SPCA or American Cancer Society. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

