Budget plan includes $35M for native schools

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Equal treatment is possible for St. Regis Mohawk School and two other Native American schools. That’s what superintendents say Gov. Kathy Hochul’s state budget would do.

In November, they condemned scant state capital project funding for native schools. Problems at St. Regis were highlighted.

Hochul’s budget provides $35.7 million for improvements at the three schools.

Previously, native schools shared a $3.4 million yearly allocation with 11 other schools.

“This is a game-changer. What this mean is it validates that the Native American Indian students in New York state are equal as any other student in the state,” said Stanley Harper, Salmon River schools superintendent. “Now they’re going to be able to have facilities modernized, safe, updated as all the other school buildings across the state.”

Tentative plans at St. Regis include a reconfiguration of the building, bigger classrooms, and air conditioning.

Hochul’s budget must still win legislative approval.

