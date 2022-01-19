Advertisement

Clarridge D. Grant., 94, of DeKalb Junction

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Clarridge D. Grant., 94, of DeKalb Junction, died, January 18, 2022 at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be a graveside service in the spring with military honors. Burial will be in Hermon Cemetery. Don is survived by his sons, Thomas and his wife Emily Grant, of Rensselaer Falls, Bruce and his wife Bonnie Grant, of DeKalb Junction, his daughter, Kitty and her husband Steven Cook, of Massena, 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Anna, a son, Steven Grant, a great grandson Grant Woodrow, brothers, Phillip and Richard Grant, and a sister, Harriet Gary.  Clarridge was born July 21, 1927 in Potsdam to the late, Glenn and Elsie Curtis Grant. He married Anna Thomas on July 21,1948 at the United Methodist Church, Colton, she died on October 4, 2020.  Don was in the Army during WWII, where he earned an Army of Occupation Medal and a WWII Victory Medal.  He worked for National Grid first as a line foreman, then in 1966 he became the supervisor in Hermon until his retirement in 1976.  Don was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting.  He was a member of the AMVETS Post 11, Gouverneur Elks Club, Hannawa Falls Fire Department, Emerald Greens, Canton Country Club, and a life member of the DAV. He had been a Town of Hermon Councilman. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Canton United Helpers Nursing Home.  Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com .

