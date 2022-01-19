Clayton, TI Inn owners reach settlement

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - After years of legal battles, the village of Clayton and the owners of the Thousand Islands Inn have reached a settlement.

The village has agreed to pay $350,000 to Jaime Weinberg and Bradford Minnick. The money is coming from the village’s insurance companies.

“This shows that when your constitutional rights are violated by your own government, it is still possible to fight back. After 6 years, we are pleased that all litigation with the village is now behind us. The financial portion of the settlement doesn’t make us whole, given what it took to get to this point, and we are assessing our options regarding what comes next for the inn,” said Minnick.

The village declined comment.

Minnick and Weinberg bought the inn in 2013 with plans to fix it up and reopen it as a full-service hotel, restaurant and bar in 2014.

In 2015, the village took legal action against the business partners, accusing them of failing to address alleged code violations. The owners denied the allegations and the case ended with a settlement.

Weinberg and Minnick sued the village and several officials in 2017. Among other things, they claimed the village violated their rights of free speech and due process.

The village’s defense counsel recommended the village settle with the partners for $350,000. The board of trustees approved the agreement last Friday.

