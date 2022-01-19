Dollie L. Doldo, 99, formerly of Watertown

Dollie L. Doldo, 99, formerly of Rt 3, Watertown, passed away January 19, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village where she has been a resident. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dollie L. Doldo, 99, formerly of Rt 3, Watertown, passed away January 19, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village where she has been a resident.

Dollie was born December 29, 1922, in Gibson City, IL, daughter of Elza and Hazel (Phifer) Cater. She attended schools in Illinois. On August 16, 1945, she married Anthony Doldo in Reno Nevada. Mr. Doldo died in 1984.

Dollie and her husband purchased Mason’s Bridal from Ted Mathenson. The store offered bridal wear and tuxedos. For eighteen years her son Patrick worked in the business with her. She retired in 1986.

Dollie attended St. Anthony’s Church. Dollie loved fashion, her bridal business and going to NYC for buying trips.

Surviving are a son, Patrick J. (JoAnn), Watertown, a daughter, Michelle (Patrick) Gorman, Buffalo, four grandchildren, Lori Doldo Ring, Kyle Gorman, Brandon Gorman and Donna Moyer, two great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Four brothers, Buck, Doc, Wilber and Patrick, two sisters, Sis and Jean Barber, all died before her.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday at 10 am at St. Anthony’s Church. Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

