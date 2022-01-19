WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Felix and Soren Avendano, twin boys to Angelo Avandano and Cheyenne Hutchinson Avandano,

were stillborn at the Samaritan Medical Center on January 14th, 2022.

Beside Mom and Dad, the boys are survived by paternal grandparents Romulo and Anamarie Avandano, British Columbia; maternal grandparents Steve and Isabelle Hutchinson, TX and Lori Hutchinson (Michael Clark), Watertown; Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

