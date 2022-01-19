Advertisement

As Fort Drum soldiers prepare for deployment, a chance to “Adopt a Platoon”

10th Mountain Div. soldiers
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the 10th Mountain Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team prepares to deploy to the Middle East, there’s a way you can help keep their spirits up overseas.

The “Adopt A 10th Mountain Platoon” program began in 1992 as a way for the community to connect with soldiers while they’re deployed.

Participants can send packages and letters throughout their platoon’s deployment.

Letters, games, or any treats they may like are all great options.

”One of our sponsors that runs a bank actually send this soldier a birthday card while he was deployed in Afghanistan, and he came back here and went to the bank to thank them. It was the only birthday card he got,” said program manager Joseph McLaughlin.

Anyone who’s interested in adopting a platoon can learn more here or email adopta10thmtnplt@gmail.com.

