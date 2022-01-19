Golden formally announces bid for Jefferson County sheriff

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Perry Golden has formally announced his run for Jefferson County sheriff.

Golden held an event in Cape Vincent Tuesday evening.

The 20-plus-year law enforcement veteran is a former sheriff’s deputy and is currently a detective on the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force.

He’s running as a Republican.

Golden laid out the big issues he’s focused on during his campaign.

“In the coming weeks I will be discussing campaign issues that I feel are important, including how we can better address the growing drug epidemic in our county, expanding the current medical staffing in the jail, and improving our recruitment and retention efforts throughout our agency.” he said.

Golden is running against two other Republicans, Deputy Gerald Delosh and former Deputy Pete Barnett.

